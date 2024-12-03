Atlanta officials say it’s all hands on deck to address crime this holiday season

ATLANTA, GA — To prepare metro Atlanta for the winter and holiday season, a safety plan was announced during a news conference at Lenox Square in Buckhead on Peachtree Street on Monday afternoon.

Mayor Andre Dickens and senior public officials provided the community with information on how to stay safe in their homes, on the streets, and on the roadways.

Touting crime data which shows downward trends in the city, Mayor Andre Dickens says he wants to keep things moving in that direction.

“We’re going to make sure that we’re going to be safe this year, we’re going to make sure that everybody is able to shop, and enjoy the Christmas spirit and holidays in peace.“

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says no matter the assignment, officers will be out in force on the streets during the holidays.

“All of our investigators are in uniforms. We’re using all of our cameras and LPRs (license plate recognition devices) to make sure we are present in each of our neighborhoods.”

He also said their 911 center is properly staffed. The city also touted their integrated camera network that has 20,000 participants.

Mayor Andre Dickens has a warning for would-be criminals this season. “This is not a year you want to test us.”