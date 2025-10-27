Atlanta mother honors missing son with annual gala on his 47th birthday

ATLANTA — Forty-seven years after her newborn son was kidnapped, Donna Green continues her mission to raise awareness for missing persons through the Raymond Green International Outreach Foundation, named in honor of her son.

Green’s 5-day-old baby, Raymond Green, was taken from her Atlanta home in 1978. Decades later, she continues to hold an annual gala to both celebrate his birthday and shine a light on other missing persons cases. This year’s event falls on Saturday, November 1, which would have been Raymond’s 47th birthday.

“Not only do we want to educate, but we want to remember that it’s also Raymond’s birthday too, so we’re excited about it,” Green said.

Each year, the foundation’s gala serves as a space to honor the missing and bring hope to their families. “This year it’s going to be focused on remembering our missing, and bringing hope to families that have loved ones that are missing,” she said.

Green says her advocacy continues to give her strength and purpose. “I feel some type of way just putting it together because I know that this is because of him; it’s the reason why I’m doing what I’m doing,” she said.

Despite the decades that have passed, Green’s faith remains unshaken. “I still have hope that one day God is going to bring him home. I believe that in my spirit,” she said.

WSB’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story