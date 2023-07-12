Atlanta in the mix to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Tuesday night saw the 2023 edition of the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, and baseball’s mid-season event could be coming to Atlanta soon.

Atlanta last hosted the All-Star Game in 2000, and was slated to host in 2021, but MLB pulled the game and moved it to Denver due to Georgia’s restrictive voting laws.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Atlanta was on the short list of potential host cities for 2025 along with Baltimore, Chicago, Toronto and Boston.

The National League ended a long losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win Tuesday over the American League.

