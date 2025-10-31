Local

Atlanta mayors take part in “Soul of Atlanta Unity Rally” at historic church

Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
ATLANTA — Stirring words were uttered Thursday, October 30, at historic Big Bethel AME Church on Auburn Avenue as many prominent Atlantans, including almost all of its living mayors, take part in the “Soul of Atlanta Unity Rally.”

The event was a call to action after recent efforts to force cities like Atlanta to abandon DEI programs.

Ambassador Andrew Young says embracing diversity is in the city’s DNA.

“It’s not a program. It’s not a decision or congressional legislation; it’s a way of life. And it’s working so well! The only problem we have, are the problems when we didn’t rely on it,” Young said.

Valerie Jackson, widow of former mayor Maynard Jackson, says people must fight any efforts to rebuild barriers to opportunity and inclusion.

Current mayor Andre Dickens says the next opportunity to speak out comes Tuesday at the ballot box.

