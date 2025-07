ATLANTA, GA — On Thursday, an Atlanta man was sentenced to over 150 years in prison for killing his 4-year-old daughter by denying her food and water.

Prosecutors say Rodney McWeay was convicted of murder, kidnapping, and abusing his two other children, aged 3 and 4.

Authorities arrested McWeay in December 2023 after his daughter, Treasure, was found extremely malnourished and unresponsive, and later pronounced dead.