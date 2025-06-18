Local

Atlanta man found guilty of starving 4-year-old daughter to death

By WSB Radio News Staff
Rodney McWeay
ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta man has been found guilty Wednesday for starving his young child to death.

A Fulton County jury found Rodney McWeay guilty on all counts for the death of his 4-year-old daughter, Treasure McWeay.

McWeay has been found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Back in December of 2023 police responded Renfrew Court and found the little girl not breathing or alert. She was later pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Sentencing for McWeay will take place in the next 30 days.

