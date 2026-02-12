Atlanta man pleads guilty in $1M Publishers Clearing House scam in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An Atlanta man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Rhode Island for his role in a Publishers Clearing House scam that targeted senior citizens across multiple states.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Patrick Dallas and two others falsely told victims they had won prizes but needed to pay upfront fees or taxes to collect their winnings. Prosecutors say victims were also instructed to provide personal information.

Authorities said the scheme bilked seniors out of at least $1 million.

Dallas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He is set to be sentenced in May.