Atlanta man injured in officer-involved shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, GA — A 24-year-old Atlanta man is injured in a shooting involving police in Union City.

The GBI says it’s investigating after the incident at an apartment located in the 5700 block of Buffington Road on the evening of Sunday, January 4.

The agency says officers were responding to a unit where gunfire was reported when Cameron Willis met them at the door armed with a handgun.

Officers say he refused to drop his weapon, and when he stepped out, they fired at him, injuring him.

Willis is hospitalized and two officers are being treated for stress-related symptoms.