Atlanta man goes viral for his growth spurt

An Atlanta man has gone viral for his growth spurt.

Dynzell Sigers recently returned from Turkey where he spent $80,000 on surgery to increase his height from 5-feet-5-inches to 6 feet tall.

Sigers is a Navy veteran who has wanted to be taller since the age of 15.

This past December, the now 27-year-old took matters into his own hands to undergo the leg-lengthening surgery.

“I actually went through the process of having all the bones in my legs broken in order to become taller, so I have six broken bones right now. Hence the name ‘Mr. Broken Bonez’,” said Sigers.

He is now 6 feet tall and walking with crutches.

Sigers told WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright that he’ll be fully recovered by December of this year.

“I was always a very shy and reserved child and was always afraid to be myself for fear of being judged or not accepted,” he said in a recent interview with NeedToKnow.co.uk. “And in my teens, I was once rejected by a girl I had a huge crush on and although she found me attractive, her reasoning was that I was too short and too young for her.”

Sigers added, “I clung to that and always considered my height before approaching women, which often caused me to miss out on opportunities.

“I’ve looked for many different ways to get taller over the years, but there were never any realistic options. I found out about limb-lengthening and booked my appointment right away.”

In an interview with People Magazine earlier this month, Sigers said that the pain during his recovery was “pretty intense but bearable.”

Now, at 6 feet tall, Sigers says he has seen a big difference.

“All my life I struggled with viewing myself as a small person and no matter what I did to change it I always felt the same,” Sigers told The New York Post. “Limb-lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole.

“I have no regrets and decided to share my journey with the world to let other men who feel the same know that there is another option for them.”