Atlanta leads nation in self-storage construction in 2025

ATLANTA — Atlanta is leading the nation in self-storage construction in 2025, another sign the city continues to attract new residents.

According to StorageCafe.com, Atlanta is tied with Phoenix for adding the most new storage space this year with each city adding more than two million square feet.

The website credits job growth in logistics and corporate services as a major factor driving people to the area.

That growth, analysts say, is leading to what they call “stuff movement,” as more people relocate or downsize into apartment living, increasing the demand for self-storage space.