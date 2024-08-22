Atlanta Influences Everything opens new hub, highlights native Atlantans impacted by gentrification

ATLANTA — Atlanta Influences Everything is not just a brand. It’s not just a business. It’s a way of life to many people.

Atlanta is a hub for Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, the world renown Trap Music Museum, the King Center, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, Home Depot, and so much more. It is also known as the heart and soul of hip-hop, culture and community.

A new Atlanta Influences Everything hub recently opened in the historic Edgewood neighborhood to celebrate the city, the culture and the community.

Tory Edwards, one of the co-founders of Atlanta Influences Everything is excited to have great new merchandise for customers and supporters to choose from.

Edwards said the other co-founders Bem Joiner and Ian Ford spoke with an official at Nike about the re-release of the Bo Jackson vintage shoe around 2016 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1996 Olympics. While trying to pitch an idea to Nike, Edwards says Ford was told by officials that they didn’t want to do anything in Atlanta because they felt it was a B market.

Ford took his frustration and channeled it into an idea of selling clothing. Edwards then told Ford and Joiner that he was interested in helping them with their idea.

“I wanted to point my energy towards this creative project,” said Edwards. “I saw Atlanta Influences Everything was not just a t-shirt, not just a brand, but a story-telling brand. It was about the people who really make Atlanta move. We made the brand and solidified it in 2016.”

According to prominent Atlanta hip-hop historian, community advocate and influencer Larry “NuFace” Compton, he is proud to have witnessed Atlanta Influences Everything create a globally impactful business.

“The Atlanta Influences Everything brand globally is very impactful,” said Larry “NuFace” Compton, a popular hip-hop historian, and community advocate in Atlanta. “It’s more than just a shirt, it’s a way of life. It’s a way of showing support of the city. I’m a very proud supporter.”

NuFace says he’s also seen the brand worn by many people as a conversation piece.

“We established a solid foundation with a real, authentic base and that was the creative class of entrepreneurs who were celebrities to us. In turn, it spread like wildfire to the people,” said Edwards. “Then the celebrities started to jump on it.”

Customer buying merchandise from Atlanta Influences Everything hub in Atlanta. (Tory Edwards)

The city of Atlanta has had a big influence on Edwards since he was a kid.

“When I first came to Atlanta, I was 12 years old,” he said. ”Immediately when I came here, I seen Black people driving Mercedes going to work. Black people in Atlanta are born with this confidence of seeing themselves as police chiefs, teachers, principles, doctors, and leaders in community.”

Celebrities from all over the world have worn Atlanta Influences Everything clothing and merchandise and supported the brand Edwards, Ford, Joiner and Alexander poured their heart and soul into.

“I was more prideful and elated to see the people embrace it. Normally, when people start a brand, they start it out by mailing gifts to celebrities and we didn’t do that purposefully.”

Edwards said Boston Celtics star, 2024 NBA Finals MVP and metro Atlanta native Jaylen Brown wore an Atlanta Influences Everything t-shirt during an ESPN interview after a game earlier in his career.

“Here he is being interviewed on ESPN as a Boston Celtics in the playoffs,” Edwards said. “They were interviewing him about battling Lebron James in the playoffs and he had an Atlanta Influences Everything shirt on.”

On Aug. 16, Atlanta Influences Everything released a capsule titled “Atlanta is Not For Sale.” The concept was created to highlight the legacies of the native Atlantans who have been impacted by gentrification.

Edwards says they’re releasing the portrait series and content series for native Atlantans who talk about their experiences with gentrification in Atlanta.

“We partnered with a local, creative photographer and artist named Melissa Alexander,” he said. “It was her idea. We just wanted to partner with her and amplify that message that Atlanta is not for sale. Although it is very much being gentrified and is changing the soul of Atlanta and what made you want to come here, it is not for sale.”

New Atlanta Not for sale t-shirt (Tory Edwards)

Brand new Atlanta not for sale t shirt (Tory Edwards)

“It’s about supporting a brand with owners that look like me that you see in real time building it from the ground up,” NuFace said. “I probably got every installation of their shirts at every phase of the career from every pop-up, they’ve had. I been to all the curated events.”

Customer buying merchandise at Atlanta Influences Everything hub in Atlanta. (Tory Edwards)

Atlanta Influences Everything mural (Tory Edwards)

Edwards says seeing people such as Brown, NuFace, hip-hop icons T.I., Ludacris, Killer Mike, Jeezy, and so many other people around the world support Atlanta Influences Everything is special.

“It lets us know our hard work isn’t in vain,” Edwards said.

“These guys have yet to hit their peak and they continue to rise and the brand becomes bigger and bigger,” NuFace said. “Seeing the community really supported not just some rapper and everybody buying it just because it’s popular, but because people actually believe in the brand of the merchandise. I’m just looking forward to continuing support and keep continuing to say NuFace Was There.”

Customers can visit the hub located at 410 Chamberlain St. by making an appointment only.

“As innovative as we are as creators and entertainers, we are just as innovative as thought leaders, politicians, entrepreneurs and real estate moguls,” Edwards said. “That’s what we were trying to say. Anytime we see success that was raised in Atlanta, it makes the statement more true. When you come here, you have to understand that you’re on sacred ground.”

For more information on Atlanta Influences Everything, click here.