Atlanta hip-hop icon, activist Killer Mike and acting legend Dave Chappelle to co-headline tour

ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop icon, activist, community leader, and entrepreneur will be joined by legendary comedian Dave Chappelle as they embark on a co-headlining tour with the Mighty Midnight Revival.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature stops at seven cities across the United States, including a stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta in November.

“This gonna be historic. S/O The Mighty Midnight Revival, we back at it like some addicts!!!! Tickets are on sale this Friday at 12 p.m. local,” Killer Mike said on his social media.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is a world-renown activist, community leader, producer, writer, and influential artist. He owns multiple businesses, including his barbershop “The SWAG Shop” in Atlanta. He is also working to re-open and revitalize the famous “Bankhead Seafood” restaurant with his friend and fellow Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I.

In early 2024, Killer Mike won three Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album for his album “Michael,” Best Rap Song and Performance for “SCIENTISTS AND ENGINEERS.” He also won a Grammy Award with Outkast for the hit song “The Whole World” in 2003.

Killer Mike is known for many styles in music including his revolutionary style, and his fun-loving style. He is known for releasing many hit songs, and features including “Neva Scared” with Bone Crusher and T.I., “The Whole World” with Outkast,” “Kryptonite” with Big Boi, BlackOwned C-Bone, Rock D, and Purple Ribbon All-Stars, “Kill Jill” with Jeezy, “Get Em Shawty,” “Run the Jewels” with Run the Jewels and El-P, “Run” with Young Thug, “That’s What I Thought” with T.I. and Mac Boney, and more.

He has released seven studio albums including “Monster,” “I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind,” I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind II,” “Pledge,” “R.A.P. Music,” “Michael,” and “Songs for Sinners & Saints.” Killer Mike also hosts the Emmy award-winning PBS show “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.”

Dave Chappelle is a world-renown acting and comedic legend who has won multiple awards for his groundbreaking sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” which he starred in, served as a co-creator, writer, and executive producer.

Chappelle made his television debut in the hit comedy series “Def Comedy Jam” in 1992. Chappelle made his acting debut in the 1993 film “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” He has also starred in several other films including “Blue Streak,” “Con Air,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Undercover Brother,” “Chi-Raq,” and more.

In addition, Chappelle has starred several documentaries and stand-up specials throughout his illustrious career.

The tour kicks off in Detroit on Nov. 15. General tickets go on sale on Friday at Noon. Killer Mike and Chappelle will also visit New York, Boston, Detroit, Oakland and Long Beach in California, and Rosemont, Illinois. To purchase a ticket, click here.

DAVE CHAPPELLE + KILLER MIKE 2024 TOUR DATES:

· Fri Nov 15 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

· Sun Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

· Mon Nov 18 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

· Wed Nov 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

· Thu Nov 21 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

· Sat Nov 23 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

· Sun Nov 24 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Terrace Theater