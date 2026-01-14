Atlanta Housing unveils enhanced oversight in response to recent indictment of former senior VP

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta’s Housing Authority responds with a series of steps aimed at increasing transparency and accountability following the recent indictment of a senior official.

It says those measures include strengthening governance, ethics and oversight.

It’s boosting employee awareness of key agency policies--including whistleblower protection and conflict of interest requirements--to ensure clear expectations and strong safeguards.

Last month, Atlanta Housing Senior VP Tracy Jones was indicted on federal charges alleging housing assistance fraud and pandemic relief fraud.