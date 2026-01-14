Local

Atlanta Housing unveils enhanced oversight in response to recent indictment of former senior VP

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Housing Authority (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta’s Housing Authority responds with a series of steps aimed at increasing transparency and accountability following the recent indictment of a senior official.

It says those measures include strengthening governance, ethics and oversight.

It’s boosting employee awareness of key agency policies--including whistleblower protection and conflict of interest requirements--to ensure clear expectations and strong safeguards.

Last month, Atlanta Housing Senior VP Tracy Jones was indicted on federal charges alleging housing assistance fraud and pandemic relief fraud.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage