Atlanta high school student facing charges in fight that ended in stabbing

ATLANTA — The student accused in Friday’s stabbing at North Atlanta High School is now facing charges.

Atlanta Public Schools tells WSB Radio the student is charged with Aggravated Assault and is currently being held without bond.

The student also faces disciplinary charges from the school district.

On December 12, two students got into a fight outside the cafeteria. One of them sustained an injury to the face from a pair of scissors and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the students involved have not been released.

APS says the safety and well-being of students and staff remains the highest priority.