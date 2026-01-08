Atlanta Hawks to trade four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young

ATLANTA — According to ESPN, the Atlanta Hawks are trading four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.
Young has been a star player for the Hawks for seven seasons.
The 27-year-old averaged 19.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.0 steals this season for the Hawks, though he missed 6 games due to an injury.
The trade gives the Hawks the ability to peruse a large salary ahead of the NBA draft in June.