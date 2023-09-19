Atlanta firefighter, APD officer recognized for saving trapped driver from flood waters

ATLANTA — Two first responders were recognized on Monday after saving a driver from flood waters.

The dramatic rescue was captured on body cam video.

It happened last week when heavy rain caused major flooding in downtown Atlanta.

Two first responders with the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department (AFRD) and the Atlanta Police Department had to smash a car window to rescue a driver trapped during flash flooding on Peachtree Street Thursday afternoon.

Officer Rayando Bryan said he had no idea anyone was in the vehicle.

“I did not know there were occupants in the car until I noticed that the car started to drift. And then I could hear shouting,” Bryan said.

Bodycam footage shows police and firefighters working together to rescue the driver as the water rose.

“I just went outside to check things out. What I noticed was a man in the car that appeared to be drowning. That’s how high the water was. So I just went into action, and I would like to attribute that to my training,” said Captain Terrance Simon with AFRD.

When Simon couldn’t get the door open on his own, Bryan stepped in and smashed the window.

“He was just worn out... and he was overwhelmed. We were beginning to be overwhelmed as well because we had been out there for a few minutes and you have water that’s well over four and a half feet so you have to act really quickly,” said Simon.

“You really have to know what you’re doing. Fortunately, for me and Officer Bryan, we train really well here in Atlanta, so when it’s time to go into action, our training really kicks in,” said Simon.





©2023 Cox Media Group