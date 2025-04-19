Atlanta federal judge rules in favor of international students in visa cancellation case

ATLANTA — A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled in favor of international students challenging the cancellation of their visas.

Judge Victoria Calvert has granted a request for a temporary restraining order for 133 international students who had their visas revoked by the Trump Administration.

According to the Judge’s order, the government is directed to restore their status, 95.5 WSB Radio’s Jonathon O’Brien confirms.

A request for a protective order of the identities of the students has also been granted by Judge Calvert.

While the order is expected to last for 14 days, both sides are due back in court next Thursday for a hearing on a permanent injunction.

A lawsuit was recently filed by Atlanta immigration attorney Charles Kuck on behalf of affected students, seeks a temporary restraining order that would halt the cancellations and allow students to continue their education while the legal process plays out.

“Our lawsuit is, and the intent of it is to put these students back in status and make the Trump administration follow the law,” Kuck said. “Process is vitally important for the least of us, so it applies to the rest of us.”