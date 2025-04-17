Atlanta judge to hear case over canceled international student visas

ATLANTA — An Atlanta federal judge will hear a legal challenge Thursday morning over the Trump administration’s cancellation of more than 100 international student visas; a decision immigration advocates say violates students’ due process rights.

The lawsuit, filed by Atlanta immigration attorney Charles Kuck on behalf of affected students, seeks a temporary restraining order that would halt the cancellations and allow students to continue their education while the legal process plays out.

“Our lawsuit is, and the intent of it is to put these students back in status and make the Trump administration follow the law,” Kuck said. “Process is vitally important for the least of us, so it applies to the rest of us.”

While students from across the country are represented in the case, Kuck says more than 40 of them are currently enrolled in Georgia colleges and universities.

The lawsuit claims the Trump administration failed to follow proper legal procedures when it abruptly voided the students’ visas. Though the government has not released an official count of how many students have been impacted nationwide, attorneys say the number continues to grow.

A hearing in the case is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Atlanta federal courthouse. Kuck says regardless of how the judge rules, he expects the matter to be appealed.

