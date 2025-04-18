Judge set to rule on visa cancellation case involving international students

ATLANTA — A federal judge in Atlanta is expected to rule as early as Friday morning on a legal challenge to the cancellation of more than 130 international student visas, a case that has drawn national attention and could have significant implications for foreign students studying in the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Victoria Calvert has given both sides until midnight Thursday to submit additional information before she issues a decision on a temporary restraining order. On Thursday, Judge Calvert said she is inclined to grant temporary relief in favor of the students.

Immigration attorney Charles Kuck, who filed the suit on behalf of the affected students, welcomed the judge’s early indication. “Kudos and bravos to these students for standing up for what their parents sent them here to do; which is to gain a good education,” he said.

The case centers on the recent cancellation of 133 student visas, which Kuck argues was unlawful and harmful. “We require that ICE follows the law just as ICE requires that our clients follow the law,” Kuck added.

Judge Calvert has requested the plaintiffs provide the full list of student names involved in the case so that the federal government can investigate their status on a case-by-case basis.

The federal government, meanwhile, maintains that no lasting harm has been done to the students and that they could seek reinstatement through existing procedures.

In the meantime, Kuck has voiced concern about the broader implications of the cancellations, stating, “There’s no doubt that this administration wants foreign students outside the United States; especially those from countries it does not deem desirable.”

A preliminary injunction hearing has been scheduled for next Thursday. The ruling will clarify whether the visa cancellations will remain in effect while the case moves toward a full hearing.