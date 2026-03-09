Atlanta Falcons to sign former Pro Bowl quarterback

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are set to potentially sign former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

This comes after the Miami Dolphins announced on Monday morning the team was releasing the former Pro Bowl quarterback at the start of the new league year.

Tagovailoa led the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship in January of 2018 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Tagovailoa finished his Dolphins tenure with a 44-32 record. He was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback and he could potentially be utilized as a veteran presence for young quarterback Michael Penix Jr.