Atlanta Falcons name new head coach

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

The team made the announcement on Saturday night posting “Welcome to Atlanta, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski!” on their X page.

Breaking: The Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a deal to hire Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, sources tell @AdamSchefter.



— ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2026

Stefanski will be the 20th head coach in Falcons history, and will report to Matt Ryan, the team’s president of football.

Stefanski served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2020 until January of 2026. He was also an assistant with the Minesota Vikings.

“We’re thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness and active collaboration with every area of the football operation,” said Ryan in a press release. “Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture. His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed. Kevin’s style of leadership, combined with the staff and infrastructure in place here in Atlanta, gives us confidence in our shared vision for the team and we are excited to have him as the leader of our football team.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise,” said Stefanski in the release. “I am grateful to Mr. Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team and there are many talented players on our roster that I cannot wait to coach. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go.”