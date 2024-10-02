Atlanta Dream ‘relieves’ head coach Tanisha Wright of duties

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream has announced that head coach Tanisha Wright is no longer with the organization.

Atlanta Dream Executive Vice President and General Manager Dan Padover said Wright had been “relieved” of her head coaching duties and would be parting ways with the team.

Wright spent three seasons with the Dream before the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future. At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA,” Padover wrote in a statement.

The Dream finished the 2024 season with a 15-25 record. They clinched a spot in the playoffs but fell to the New York Liberty.

The team sold out of season tickets before the season got underway and sold out State Farm Arena when they played the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark and sold out Gateway Arena Center when they played the Chicago Sky.