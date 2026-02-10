Atlanta curling club watches as U.S. competes for gold in Olympic final

ATLANTA — As the gold medal match in curling gets underway at the Winter Olympics, members of one Atlanta club say they are excited to watch Team USA compete for gold.

The U.S. Olympic curling team is facing Sweden in the final round Tuesday.

Meagan Thompson with the Peachtree Curling Club said members are watching together.

“We’re so excited we’re about to have a watch party down at Hudsons Grill with all of us that can take some time off during lunch,” Thompson said.

Thompson predicts a win for Corey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse as they compete in the gold medal match.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.