Atlanta councilwoman reacts to military strike in Iran

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari, who was born to Iranian parents who immigrated to the United States, says she has mixed emotions following the military strike that killed the Ayatollah.

Bakhtiari says she has been marching for a free Iran since she was a child and hopes for democracy in the country.

“It is a wonderful thing that Khamenei is dead. He was a horrific dictator who is responsible for the deaths of more people than we will ever know,” Bakhtiari said.

She says she believes a larger fight now begins over what happens next.

Bakhtiari says it is too early to know what will happen next and that there are many factors at play.

“There are too many factors right now to know what’s going to happen next, but what I hope will occur is the establishment of a true democracy,” she said.

She says her greatest wish is for the Iranian people to be able to choose their own leader.

“I pray for it more than anything. More than anything. It’s an opportunity for the Iranian people to vote for their own leader without fear of being slaughtered,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari says her family has fought for democracy for generations.

“I’m so proud of my family, and my heritage and what they fought for. My family has fought for democracy since my great grandparents,” she said.

She says she supports a democratic election for the Iranian people and does not support replacing the current leadership with another absolute monarchy.

“I am all for a democratic election for the Iranian people by the Iranian people in Iran. I do not believe in supplanting an absolute monarchy again,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari also says, “I believe it took a great evil to kill a great evil.”

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed o this story.