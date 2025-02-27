Atlanta councilman says another round of an e-bike rebate program could be in the works

ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta city councilman says plans could be in the works for another round of an e-bike rebate program after a new report finds it was massively successful.

The report from the Atlanta Regional Commission finds last year’s $1 million grant program helped nearly 800 people get e-bikes, which they say has cut down on car trips by 40%.

Councilman Matt Westmoreland says he hopes to engage in discussions with the council on moving forward with plans for another round of funds.

A large share of the funds helped lower income residents in need of transportation.