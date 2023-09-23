Atlanta coaches get pro training at coaching clinic, Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder hosts

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder and the rest of the team’s coaching staff hosted a coaching clinic this week for nearly 200 local coaches.

The clinic was held at the Hawks’ training camp facility in Brookhaven.

Nearly 200 local coaches attended the clinic, learning the best practices in coaching philosophy and strategy directly from the team’s coaching staff at the free professional development event.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Coach Snyder and the entire Hawks coaching staff for leading the annual Coaches Clinic,” said Sr. Director of Hawks Basketball Academy Chris Jacobs. “As we continue to serve as a community asset, we hope that the local coaches in attendance left feeling energized, empowered and continue to build a solid foundation which will help them teach the game in a positive and enjoyable way to our city’s young athletes.”

Before the start of the clinic, coaches had the opportunity to network with each other.

Each person in attendance received a gift bag, including a Hawks shirt, a sling bag, a journal, a coaching resources packet, and a gift certificate to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

During the clinic, coaches went to different stations including one to learn about the team’s player development program from Assistant Coach Jeff Watkinson, one to learn about offensive action and plays from Assistant Coach Steve Klei, one to learn about situational shooting from Assistant Coach Brittni Donaldson and one to learn about pick-and-roll defense from Assistant Coach Sanjay Lumpkin.

The evening wrapped up with a special Q&A session from Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder.

The Hawks coaches clinic began in 2011 and nearly 3,000 coaches have participated in learning development programs offered through the Hawks Basketball Academy’s Coach Education Program.