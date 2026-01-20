Atlanta City Council to vote on accessibility measure for new buildings

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a measure aimed at improving accessibility for people with mobility challenges.

The proposed legislation would require push-button activators to open doors at all new commercial and publicly accessible buildings. The measure would amend an Atlanta zoning ordinance that dates back to 1982.

Former Atlanta City Council member Carden Wyckoff, who has a form of muscular dystrophy, pushed for the legislation during a council meeting last October. Wyckoff said the goal of the proposal is “to advance accessibility and disability inclusion within the city.”

Push-button door activators automatically open doors for individuals who may struggle with manual door operation. Supporters say the devices also improve safety by eliminating the need for people to balance or maneuver heavy doors while using a mobility device or carrying items.

City leaders note that more than ten percent of the U.S. population uses some form of device to assist with mobility, including canes, walkers or wheelchairs.

If approved, the new requirement would apply to all newly constructed commercial and public buildings in Atlanta, making entry easier for people who are not physically able to open heavy doors on their own.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.