Atlanta Braves plan to honor Bobby Cox for remainder of the season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will honor longtime former manager Bobby Cox in a special way for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Braves chairman Terry McGuirk says the team plans to hold a moment of silence for Cox during Tuesday’s game at Truist Park.

“The team is going to be wearing No. 6 on the back of the cap embroidered. Beautiful. You know, subtle,” McGuirk said.

The team also plans to honor Ted Turner, who also died last week.

Cox died in Marietta, according to the Atlanta Braves. He had a stroke in 2019 and heart issues that complicated his recovery.

McGuirk says he considers Cox as “Braves royalty.”

“Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched,” the Braves said in a statement.

Cox took over a last-place team in June 1990 and led the Braves to a worst-to-first finish in 1991, losing the World Series to the Minnesota Twins in seven games. Cox is ranked No. 4 all-time with 2,504 wins, No. 5 with 4,508 games, No. 1 with 15 division titles. He also has the record for division titles for 14 consecutive seasons, which no professional team in any sport had accomplished.

Cox is also ranked No. 1 with 16 playoff appearances and No. 4 with 67 playoff victories.