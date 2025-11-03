Atlanta Braves name Walt Weiss as new manager

ATLANTA — According to a post on the Atlanta Braves X account, Walt Weiss was named on Monday as the 49th manager for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are hiring Weiss to be the team’s next manager replacing Brian Snitker.

Weiss has been with the Atlanta Braves organization for 11 seasons as a player and coach.

He’s been part of Snitker’s staff since 2018.

Weiss was previously manager of the Colorado Rockies.

#Braves Name Walt Weiss as Major League Manager: pic.twitter.com/SOXe5xjst9 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 3, 2025

This is a developing story.