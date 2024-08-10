Atlanta Beltline announces new names for mainline walking trails

ATLANTA — After launching a rebranding effort in mid-July, the Atlanta Beltline said it’ll be updating the names of their mainline trails to “make it easier for future Beltlin-goers to navigate the 22-mile loop.”

According to the organization, “this change will help prepare the Beltline for 2030 and beyond.”

Going forward, trail names will be aligned with cardinal directions and will be set up to match how Atlanta residents define the different parts of the city, according to Atlanta Beltline.

“Where possible, we’ve looked for natural barriers (such as major roads and interstates) to help create logical breaks between the different areas of the corridor that are easy to understand, especially for those unfamiliar with the trail,” the organization said.

Atlanta Beltline officials said by updating the naming convention for the trails, they’d also be able to make each section close to the same length.

Now renamed, here are the various trails on the Beltline:

Northside Trail : Once complete, this portion will run for 2.9 miles, beginning near I-75, and running to Peachtree Creek. It includes the currently open section that runs through Tanyard Creek Park.

: Once complete, this portion will run for 2.9 miles, beginning near I-75, and running to Peachtree Creek. It includes the currently open section that runs through Tanyard Creek Park. Northeast Trail : The Northeast Trail will extend for 2.6 miles from Peachtree Creek just north of I-85 to Monroe Drive at Piedmont Park. One portion of the trail is currently open (passing by Ansley Golf Club and the Ansley Mall shopping center), while the other two are either under construction or nearing the start of construction.

: The Northeast Trail will extend for 2.6 miles from Peachtree Creek just north of I-85 to Monroe Drive at Piedmont Park. One portion of the trail is currently open (passing by Ansley Golf Club and the Ansley Mall shopping center), while the other two are either under construction or nearing the start of construction. Eastside Trail : Containing the first open portion of paved Beltline, the Eastside Trail is fully complete and extends for 2.4 miles. It begins at Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park and runs to Krog Street Tunnel on DeKalb Avenue Northeast.

: Containing the first open portion of paved Beltline, the Eastside Trail is fully complete and extends for 2.4 miles. It begins at Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park and runs to Krog Street Tunnel on DeKalb Avenue Northeast. Southeast Trail : Once complete, the Southeast Trail will run for 2.5 miles, connecting to the Eastside Trail at Krog Street Tunnel, and continuing through Reynoldstown and Glenwood Park to Boulevard Southeast. The northernmost portion of this segment is currently open.

: Once complete, the Southeast Trail will run for 2.5 miles, connecting to the Eastside Trail at Krog Street Tunnel, and continuing through Reynoldstown and Glenwood Park to Boulevard Southeast. The northernmost portion of this segment is currently open. Southside Trail : Starting at Boulevard Southeast, the Southside Trail will extend for 2.4 miles to Metropolitan Parkway once completed. The area between Pittsburgh Yards and Metropolitan is currently open to the public.

: Starting at Boulevard Southeast, the Southside Trail will extend for 2.4 miles to Metropolitan Parkway once completed. The area between Pittsburgh Yards and Metropolitan is currently open to the public. Southwest Trai l: This 2.6-mile section is also fully built out and runs from Metropolitan Parkway to I-20. It runs through historic neighborhoods like Pittsburgh, Adair Park, and West End.

l: This 2.6-mile section is also fully built out and runs from Metropolitan Parkway to I-20. It runs through historic neighborhoods like Pittsburgh, Adair Park, and West End. Westside Trail : Winding through even more historic neighborhoods, the Westside Trail will extend for 3.2 miles once completed. It will go north from I-20 to West Marietta Street. The section from Washington Park to Law Street is currently closed for construction.

: Winding through even more historic neighborhoods, the Westside Trail will extend for 3.2 miles once completed. It will go north from I-20 to West Marietta Street. The section from Washington Park to Law Street is currently closed for construction. Northwest Trail: The only section that’s fully under construction or in design, the Northwest Trail will run for 2.4 miles. It will begin at West Marietta Street and extend to I-75.

To learn more about the new trail setup, head online here.