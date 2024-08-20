Atlanta-based Humane Society rescues more than 100 rabbits after owner calls for help

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Humane Society is working with a Tennessee animal rescue to save more than 100 rabbits from a home in Chattanooga after an overwhelmed caregiver asked for help.

Teams from the Humane Society and the McKamey Animal Center went to the home around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and more than 100 rabbits were found living in extremely unsanitary conditions.

The rabbits suffered from flea infestations, hair loss, and injuries from overcrowding.

Multiple nursing litters and rabbits of different ages were discovered burrowing in furniture throughout the residence.

Veterinarians also said that several rabbits might be pregnant.

“As with many of the rescue operations we take on, these conditions aren’t suitable for animals or humans to live in. This one stands out because it was brought about by a caregiver recognizing he was beyond his capacity—he loves his pets enough to let them go so they can find homes where they can thrive,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States Animal Rescue Team.

The owner, who has cared for pet rabbits for over 30 years, said the rabbit population grew beyond his ability to provide adequate care.

He eventually contacted the McKamey Animal Center, which then requested assistance from the Humane Society.

“We are grateful to the McKamey Animal Center for inviting us to assist in giving the caregiver and each of his rabbits a new beginning,” Johnson said.

“We are so thankful for the response and efforts of the HSUS,” said Inga Fricke, Executive Director for the MAC. “The house is sadly in deplorable condition and is not suited for animals to reside in at this time.”

The Humane Society said it was transporting the rabbits to a temporary emergency shelter where veterinarians would conduct thorough exams and provide necessary medical treatment.

Once the rabbits have recovered, the organization will arrange for the rabbits to be put up for adoption.