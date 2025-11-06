Atlanta-based Delta Airlines to begin reducing flights due to government shutdown

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Airlines says it will begin reducing flights on Friday following a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Beginning on Nov. 8, 170 flights will be canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport.

Delta officials say they are treating it like they would during a winter storm event.

There will be fewer flights on Saturday, where officials say there is typically lower demand for air travel.

Delta officials add they will be operating the vast majority of their schedule to keep access to all of the markets they serve. Frequency may be affected, officials say.

“We will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights and apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause,” Delta said in a statement. “We encourage customers to check their flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta app for the latest information. These flight reductions are in response to air traffic control staffing shortages stemming from the ongoing government shutdown and are intended to maintain safety across the national airspace system."