Atlanta-based company teams up with NFL Players Association to improve player sleep and recovery

ATLANTA — The NFL Players Association is teaming up with an Atlanta-based company to help athletes recover off the field with the help of a science-backed sleep mask.

The Inactive Company, co-founded by University of Georgia alumni Jill MacRae and Lori Oliver, developed the specialized sleep mask designed to block out all light and regulate temperature to enhance rest and recovery. MacRae said the concept was tested with the help of their alma mater. “Originally we worked with the University of Georgia football team, who allowed us to speak to and survey the players,” she explained.

According to the company, the mask’s materials help create total darkness and signal the body to produce more melatonin aiding in a natural wind-down process. “It’s total darkness,” Oliver said, “signaling the body to reduce more melatonin and telling the brain it’s time to settle down.”

This marks the second year the NFL Players Association has partnered with The Inactive Company. The organization is providing 75 masks to each of the nine NFL teams traveling overseas this season, including the Atlanta Falcons.

WSB’s MaryRyan Howarth contributed to this story