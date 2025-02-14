Atlanta-based CDC warns bird flu may be spreading undetected

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based CDC has warned that the bird flu may be spreading undetected from animals, to some veterinarians and others.

This comes one month after the fourth confirmed case of bird flu was reported in Georgia.

In a new report, the CDC says the official total of 68 human infections in 2024 was likely a significant under-count.

According to infectious disease experts, workers who may have come into contact with bird flu didn’t report it because they did not show any symptoms.

The second bird flu case found in a commercial poultry flock in Georgia was reported in January. On Feb. 10, the suspension of poultry activities was lifted by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

While human transmission of bird flu remains low, officials say they are concerned about mutations.