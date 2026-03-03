Atlanta among finalists to host 2028 Democratic National Convention

ATLANTA — Atlanta is on the short list of cities being considered to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

Only five cities remain in the application process. Atlanta will compete against Boston, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia to host the August 2028 convention, which is scheduled to be held from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10.

The event is expected to draw thousands of delegates and visitors.

Democratic National Committee leaders say they will make site visits this spring to evaluate each city’s bid. They say they are committed to selecting a city that shares Democratic values and are looking for new and innovative approaches to the challenges and opportunities that come with hosting such a large event.

Leaders say they will also evaluate strong partnerships with the host city and its community, political and business leaders, as well as the logistical and operational components of each city’s bid.

Atlanta has not hosted the Democratic National Convention since 1988, when Michael Dukakis was the party’s nominee.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.