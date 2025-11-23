Atlanta airport prepares for 4 million travelers during holiday rush

ATLANTA — Officials at the world’s busiest airport say they expect four million passengers to travel through the terminals during the holiday period, which began on Friday.

Hartsfield–Jackson General Manager Ricky Smith says staff are “all hands on deck” as they prepare for one of the airport’s busiest stretches of the year.

“I hate to say it will be stress-free because I don’t know if there’s such a thing as a stress-free experience at an airport. Hopefully it’ll be less stress,” Smith said with a laugh.

Smith says travelers should still be ready for heavy crowds. “We still expect there will be steady flow of traffic and traffic volume and we’re fully prepared to handle the traffic that comes through,” he said.

He’s urging passengers to pack their patience, monitor the airport’s website for real-time updates, and arrive at least two hours before their flight.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travel day of the year for U.S. airports.