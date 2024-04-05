Local

Athens native, country music star suffers heart attack following performance

Country music star Colt Ford is recovering from a heart attack following a show in Arizona on Thursday night.

The Athens native had just finished up a performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona when he fell ill, KNXV-TV reports.

The singer was rushed to Banner Desert Medical Center where he remains in the Intensive care unit.

Colt Ford is known among the country music world for his mix of country and rap. He’s had several No. 1 hits, along with “five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012.”

Ford has done collaborations “with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum,” according to his website. “Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit ‘Dirt Road Anthem’ and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit ‘Country Must Be Country Wide’ as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio.”

Ford’s publicist said, “More updates are to come,” and additional announcements are expected to be made on his social media accounts, the TV station reported.

