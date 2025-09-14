Local

Archery deer hunting season begins across Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deer hunting
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Archery deer hunting season is now underway in Georgia, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Lee Taylor, chief of game management in the Wildlife Resources Division, said hunters have nearly one million acres of public hunting areas available across the state. “Last year we had 86,000 archery hunters harvest about 40,000 deer, so we’re excited to kick off the season,” Taylor said.

The department is reminding hunters to review current regulations for specific wildlife management area hunting dates before heading out. Taylor noted that residents in metro Atlanta also have several nearby options to take part in the season.

With daylight saving time beginning in early November, deer activity becomes more noticeable, Taylor added. “People will see a lot more deer driving to work and home from work,” he said, explaining that the increase in sightings doesn’t necessarily mean the population has grown.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!