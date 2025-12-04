APS approves plan to close or repurpose 16 schools amid falling enrollment, cost concerns

ATLANTA — Hundreds of Atlanta families are bracing for major changes after the Atlanta Public Schools Board voted unanimously to close a dozen schools and repurpose four others, a move officials say is necessary due to aging buildings and declining enrollment.

The final decision follows months of public meetings and emotional pleas from parents and community members. Many argued the closures would disproportionately impact predominantly Black neighborhoods, including families at Dunbar Elementary. One parent, Demecia Lester, said the school is essential to the community, saying the “lifeline for our families is about to close.”

On the city’s north side, parents voiced frustration about repurposing Jackson Primary, which has lost enrollment in recent years. Parent Joe York warned that families could choose private schools but said one economic downturn could cause those numbers to rebound, urging board members not to be “short sighted.”

Consultant Tracy Richter told board members that the recommendations were not made lightly and were based on enrollment projections, building conditions and costs to operate facilities. He said the process was approached with “empathy and compassion.”

Not everyone opposed the changes. Some expressed appreciation for how the board handled difficult decisions. Paula Coopersmith thanked members for getting the district “through this, with all of our heads on and blood still in our veins.”

Students from the affected campuses will shift to nearby schools through a redistricting process. Board members will also need to decide how to use the buildings left vacant.

The first school closures are slated to take effect after the 2026–27 school year.

Officials also noted similar issues in other districts, including Clayton County and Decatur, which are also evaluating possible school consolidations due to declining enrollment.

Real estate experts warn the impact could reach homeowners across the city even those without school-aged children, as home values often fluctuate based on school zoning.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.