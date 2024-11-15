APS adds resource officers following Apalachee High School mass shooting

ATLANTA — Officials are taking additional safety measures at Atlanta Public Schools following the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in September.

Officials are adding resource officers to elementary schools to help make students, staff, and the community feel safer. Middle and high schools already have resource officers in place.

Ofc. Jessica Walton was recently named the school resource officer at Hope-Hill Elementary School.

Officer Walton says she wants to positively impact students’ lives.

“We’re breaking the pipeline from school to prison,” Walton said.

In addition, APS will hold four job fairs, including one on Saturday morning at Lakewood Stadium, according to officials.