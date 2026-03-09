Applications open for artists at new studio space in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, GA — Applications open March 9 for artists interested in working at a new studio space in Chamblee.

The Spruill Center for the Arts has completed construction on the space inside the city’s former City Hall.

The new Spruill Studios location will be able to accommodate up to 15 artists and will include a public gallery space where people can view and purchase artwork.

CEO Alan Mothner said the studios will allow artists to work together and connect with audiences.

“To work and to share ideas has also allowed them to be open not only to the public but to other curators,” Mothner said.

Artists selected for the program are expected to sign up for year-long residencies.

Mothner said the space was also created to help artists gain more visibility.

“To raise their visibility through our studio program to get them in front of all of those different audiences at the same time,” Mothner said.

The renovated building will include individual studios, a break room and a gallery space.

Mothner said many of the Spruill Center’s students come from areas outside Dunwoody.

“Another 50% come from surrounding neighborhoods; Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Buckhead, Doraville, Chamblee,” Mothner said.

The studio and gallery space is expected to open in June.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.