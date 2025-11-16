Appeals court upholds hate crime convictions in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, GA — A federal appeals court has upheld the hate crime convictions of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick five years ago.

Travis McMichael, William 'Roddie' Bryan, Greg McMichael This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun. (Pool/AP Photo, File)

The decision from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes more than a year after the men challenged their convictions, arguing that racist messages they had exchanged did not prove they targeted Arbery because of his race. Prosecutors relied on those messages during the 2022 trial to show the killing was racially motivated.

All three defendants are already serving life sentences for murder.