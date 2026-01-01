Appeals court rejects attempt to reinstate expulsion of Cobb County middle schooler

ATLANTA — It’s over. An appeals court sided with a Cobb County middle schooler, who was expelled a year ago for reporting a potential school threat to a friend.

In a sixteen-word decision, Georgia Court of Appeals flatly rejected what the attorney for ninth-grader G.D. says was a “Hail Mary” by Cobb County Schools to reinstate the boy’s expulsion.

Southern Poverty Law Center’s Mike Tafelski says GD is now back at home and in school, after a year of legal fighting and trauma.

Attorneys are weighing options over the trauma that G.D. endured.

“The trauma that carries with you is significant and the toll that it takes on families is significant,” he said.

The district’s position is that threat rumors cost significant resources.