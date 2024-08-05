APD off-duty officer under investigation after man shot, killed outside bar, sources say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An off-duty Atlanta police officer is under investigation after sources say a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a South Fulton shopping plaza.

Sources tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that Officer Melvin Potter fired his weapon after getting into an argument with a customer at a bar on Old National Highway.

The man died in the shooting, according to multiple sources.

Atlanta Police Internal Affairs responded to the scene along with the City of South Fulton police. Jail records show that Potter is currently charged with obstruction.

Sources told Lincoln that he refused to cooperate with police and refused a blood test.

No other charges have been filed at this time. Atlanta Police and South Fulton Police are not commenting on this investigation as it’s being handled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.