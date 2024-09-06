Apalachee school shooting: GBI answers your frequently asked questions

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is answering your frequently asked questions about the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

Four people were shot and killed: teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn. Nine others were wounded and hospitalized. Some of them have since been released.

Here are the GBI’s answers to your frequently asked questions.

What jail was Colt Gray booked into? Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center

What jail was Colin Gray booked into? Barrow County Jail

When and where was Colt Gray’s first appearance? Friday, September 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. at the Barrow County Courthouse

Of the nine people injured, how many students and how many are teachers? 8 students and 1 teacher

How many of the nine people that were injured were shot? 1 adult was shot and 6 students were shot

Will Gray’s parents face charges? Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, has been charged.

Who were the student resource officers who assisted during the incident? Brandon King and Donovan Boyd

Was Colt Gray booked into jail on Wednesday? Colt Gray was booked into jail on Wednesday, September 5, 2024.

Where did the student get the gun? Colin Gray knowingly allowed his son, Colt Gray, to possess a gun. Due to the active investigation, we’re unable to release further details.

Did Colt Gray live with his father, Colin Gray? Yes, Colin Gray had custody of Colt Gray.

Was there more than one shooter? No

Was Colt Gray investigated for bringing a knife to campus Wednesday morning before the shooting occurred? We don’t have any information indicating this.

Does Apalachee High School have metal detectors? No

Did Discord users contact the FBI about Georgia shooting suspect Colt Gray? Please contact the FBI for information about their investigation.

Did the panic alert system go out campus-wide, alerting a lockdown? Teachers wear badges that have panic alert buttons and are to able press the button to alert law enforcement of an incident. This system has been active for about a week before the tragedy at Apalachee High School. Several teachers pressed the alert buttons.

What time was the shooter apprehended? 10:26 a.m., moments after shots fired call came through.

Can you confirm that the GBI is looking at accomplices? There are no accomplices.

Did school staff or law enforcement use ‘bleeding control kits’ to help any of the victims yesterday? Tourniquets were used.

How can I report threats or suspicious activity? You can submit anonymous tips via the See Something, Send Something mobile app, available for Apple and Android.



