Another new restaurant chain coming to Georgia

Another fast-food restaurant chain is coming to Georgia.

It’s been around for more than 70 years with more than 2,000 locations – mostly out West. But now Jack In The Box says it plans to open 15 franchise locations in Georgia as part of an expansion in the Southeast.

Known for burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and breakfast the chain says Georgia’s thriving business environment and strong consumer base make it a perfect fit. It says new sites have not been selected, but will be located across the state with a focus on Macon, Augusta, and Savannah.