Annual Woodstock Scarecrow Invasion coming soon

WOODSTOCK, GA — In Woodstock, the competition is on for the Scarecrow Invasion for the month of October.

Woodstock’s Scarecrow Invasion started with overnight lines by those who want to participate in the annual event and get a choice location for their creation.

The contest finds area businesses and residents competing to create the best scarecrow for the city, winning a trophy and bragging rights.

Woodstock Tourism Manager Kyle Bennett remembers a few favorites from previous years including one scarecrow that appeared to be working on an electric panel.

Another paid tribute to the different Taylor Swift eras.

Votes for favorites cost $1, and profits go toward Woodstock improvement and beautification projects.

Almost 200 scarecrows will be on display in spots around town for all of October.

The “invasion” has been a city event for about fifteen years.