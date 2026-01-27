Local

Annual survey of teachers reveal most pressing issue impacting classrooms

By WSB Radio News Staff
education, high school, learning, technology and people concept - student boy hands with smartphone texting on lesson
Teacher quits FILE PHOTO: An Arizona teacher has quit because he says his students are addicted to their phones. (lev dolgachov/Syda Productions - stock.adobe.c)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The latest survey of teachers by the state’s largest educator association reveals that nearly three out four teachers like the idea of expanding the upcoming cell phone ban for K-8 to include high school classrooms.

Margaret Ciccarelli, Director of Legislative Services for the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, Inc. says phones distract from learning and can cause bullying and conflict.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators, or PAGE, is the largest educator association in the state.

Ciccarelli says teachers also want a reduction in chronic student absenteeism, a bigger voice in education policy decisions at the capitol, and additional funding for mentors and social workers.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage