Annual survey of teachers reveal most pressing issue impacting classrooms

ATLANTA — The latest survey of teachers by the state’s largest educator association reveals that nearly three out four teachers like the idea of expanding the upcoming cell phone ban for K-8 to include high school classrooms.

Margaret Ciccarelli, Director of Legislative Services for the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, Inc. says phones distract from learning and can cause bullying and conflict.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators, or PAGE, is the largest educator association in the state.

Ciccarelli says teachers also want a reduction in chronic student absenteeism, a bigger voice in education policy decisions at the capitol, and additional funding for mentors and social workers.