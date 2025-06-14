Annual Atlanta Juneteenth parade, celebration underway

ATLANTA — The 13th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival is underway in Atlanta on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected during the festival and parade will in downtown on Saturday and Sunday.

Juneteenth is an American holiday that celebrates the date when the last slaves in the United States were freed after the Civil War.

The festival includes a variety of family friendly activities, including stilts and skaters, bouncy houses and other activities.

The parade also includes marching bands, financial literacy discussions and a 5K run, organizers say.

“Our stages are completely family friendly. We are very adamant about keeping it positive and keeping it high energy,” said Bob Johnson, the founder and director of the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Festival.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to help lead the parade from Boulevard to Piedmont Park.

Rideshare and MARTA are strongly encouraged for those interested in attending.