Animal shelters warn holiday pet adoptions require long-term commitment

COBB COUNTY, GA — Families across metro Atlanta may be welcoming new four-legged additions this holiday season, but local animal shelters say some Christmas adoptions don’t always last.

A puppy or kitten can be a popular holiday gift, but Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond says adopting a pet is a major, long-term commitment.

“It’s a lack of commitment and we want to stress that to people because if you get a puppy it could live 12 to 15 years, maybe even more,” Hammond said.

Shelters often see an increase in animals being returned after the holidays, when families realize they may be overwhelmed. Hammond says the transition can be stressful for both the family and the animal.

“We stress patience, creating a calm space,” he said.

Hammond encourages families to carefully consider whether a pet is the right fit before adopting. He says it’s important to give new pets time to adjust and to understand the responsibility involved.

“Some people think, ‘hey this was a great idea, maybe the kids need a puppy or a kitten,’ and then they get it home and they find out it’s just not a good fit for them,” Hammond said.

Local animal experts say if a pet was part of a Christmas celebration, families should remember it’s a long-term commitment and take steps to ensure a smooth transition for both the animal and the household.